Panaji (Goa) [India], December 22 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday approved Pratapsingh Rane's candidature for the forthcoming general election to the Goa Legislative Assembly from 18-Poriem constituency.

In a press release, Mukul Wasnik, General Secretary, in charge of CEC, said, "The Central Elections Committee has approved the candidature of Shri Pratapsingh Rane as Congress candidate for the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Goa from 18-Poriem constituency."

Also Read | – India Supports #UNSC Resolution to Grant Exemption from Sanctions for Humanitarian … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

Also Read | Omicron Spread: Enforce 'No Mask, No Entry' Rule at Shops and Workplaces, Orders Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)