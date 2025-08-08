Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and wife of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has said that if the party plans to appoint a new party chief, the choice should be a leader with a mass following.

She also said that the legacy and immense contribution of Virbhadra Singh were "pivotal" for the party's growth in the hill state.

Also Read | How Did You Win Karnataka Assembly Election, Pralhad Joshi Asks Rahul Gandhi Amid Congress Leaders's 'Election Fraud' Claim.

Speaking with ANI in Shimla, Pratibha Singh described a recent meeting in Delhi as "a very significant".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, and party in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil were among those present.

Also Read | Mumbai False Rape Case: Dolly Kotak, Working in Private Bank, Arrested for Blackmailing and Attempting to Extort INR 1 Crore From Her Ex-Partner by Filing False Case After Break-Up.

"It was a significant meeting. I am happy that there was a direct one-on-one dialogue with him. Usually, we feel our concerns don't always reach him, but this time he personally took charge and listened seriously to every leader present," Pratibha Singh said.

Referring to the discussion on party organisation, she said that every issue was discussed openly with the party leadership.

"When Rahul asked about the organisation, I initiated the conversation. I told him clearly that everyone knows about the massive contribution of Virbhadra Singh in building the Congress in Himachal. Just before the Assembly elections, you entrusted me with this responsibility and I gave my best to unite the party," she said.

She emphasized that despite the challenges, the Congress managed to form the government in Himachal due to collective efforts and the hard work of dedicated party workers.

Singh also revealed that the leaders raised their grievances too.

"Just like children express their pain to their parents, our ministers too spoke openly before Rahulji and Khargeji. They expressed that the current situation is not good and there is an urgent need for improvement," she said.

"Their grievances were heard seriously. I also pointed out that it's been over eight to nine months and the party organisation is still not restructured, which has created confusion among workers," Singh added.

She stressed the urgent need for appointments at the block and district level, stating that without official responsibilities, even active workers lose morale.

Pratibha Singh expressed disappointment that many committed party workers who had played key roles during the elections were not given responsibilities or adjusted in government roles.

"I repeatedly told the Chief Minister that people who were active and had contributed significantly should be adjusted in key government roles. This would send a message that the party values its workers. Unfortunately, no steps were taken despite my constant reminders," she said.

She added that even when the previous organisational committee was dissolved, it was because some appointed members were inactive.

"We wanted people who were ready to devote time and energy to the party. It's not a new practice. Whenever a new president is appointed, he or she should be free to reorganise the team with old, new, and youth members to take the party forward," she explained.

Pratibha Singh has urged the part high command for quick decisions ,so that party could be strengthened.

"We conveyed that there's no time to waste. BJP has already started preparing for the upcoming Panchayat elections. They have even finalised their working committees. If we delay further, we risk losing ground," she said.

"If the Congress high command wants to make changes, they must appoint someone who is widely accepted, has a commanding presence, and the ability to maintain coordination with the government. A rubber stamp won't help the party, it might even cause harm," she said.

She emphasized that ignoring the legacy of Virbhadra Singh would be a grave mistake.

"This isn't just about today. This is about decades of groundwork laid by Virbhadra Singh, who always valued every worker. The central leadership, including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi always recognised his work. I hope Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi too will honour that legacy," she said.

Pratibha Singh highlighted the need to bring youth into the party and address their issues, especially regarding unemployment and outsourcing.

"If we ignore the youth, it won't bode well for the party. We need to rejuvenate the organisation from within, support the youth, and ensure they feel included," she said.

Praising the party's relief efforts during the monsoon devastation in Himachal, Pratibha Singh said that party leaders and workers are working hard to help the needy in flood-hit regions.

"Our leaders like Chet Ram Thakur and Tarun Thakur have been working tirelessly in flood-affected areas. Despite limited resources, they reached remote regions to provide relief and support. I am extremely thankful to all workers who came forward during this crisis," she said.

Pratibha Singh said that there is a need to ensure better coordination.

"All concerns were shared in front of the leadership. It is now up to the high command and the Chief Minister to ensure coordination and redressal of grievances so that we can prepare for both the upcoming Panchayat elections and later, the 2027 Assembly elections," she said.

"We have shared detailed feedback with the high command and the Chief Minister. We hope that quick decisions will follow and people who deserve roles in government and organisation will be adjusted soon. We are working on it and hope to see results shortly." Pratibha Singh added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)