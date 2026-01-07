Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner (DC) of Prayagraj, Saumya Agarwal, has inaugurated water sports and water rides in the city as part of the 'Smart City project' on Wednesday. The DC said that the initiative was also implemented during the last 'Mahakumbh' and will continue to run.

Among the newly launched water sports activities, the DC told ANI that floating restaurants, banana boats, and motorboats have been introduced for tourists' enjoyment.

Speaking to ANI, DC Saumya Agarwal said, "We have inaugurated all water sports activities, including floating restaurants, banana boats, and motorboats, so that tourists visiting Prayagraj can enjoy them... This is a Smart City project; it was also implemented during the last Mahakumbh, and it will continue."

According to the official account of Prayagraj Smart City Limited, the Smart Cities Mission is an urban renewal and retrofitting program launched by the Government of India to develop 100 smart cities across the country, each citizen-friendly and sustainable. Under the Smart City mission, the SPV is tasked with implementing projects falling under the ABD and Pan-City components of the Smart City Mission (SCM).

The aim is to drive economic growth and improve citizens' quality of life by enabling local area development and harnessing technology, particularly technologies that deliver smart outcomes.

Earlier, a large number of devotees were observed at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as pilgrims from across the country gathered for the 'Shahi Snan' of Magh Mela 2026 to take a holy dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said the first auspicious bathing ritual of Paush Purnima was conducted smoothly and praised the administration's arrangements on Sunday.

"Yesterday was the first auspicious bath of Paush Purnima, and the bathing ritual was completed successfully. Approximately 31 lakh devotees took a dip in the holy waters, and there were no problems anywhere at the fair. All the arrangements were in order... Today, there is a huge crowd of devotees at the fair, and the fair has officially begun. All the arrangements are running smoothly," the Divisional Commissioner told ANI.

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event. (ANI)

