Devotees offer prayers at Triveni Sangam after taking a dip on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' during the ongoing 'MahaKumbh' (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prayagraj witnessed a massive influx of devotees on the occasion of Basant Panchami, with thousands taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Niranjani Akhara Chief Kailashanand Giri Maharaj, along with sadhus from various Akharas, participated in the Amrit Snan. Naga Sadhus also took a holy dip, marking the auspicious occasion.

Also Read | Holiday in Prayagraj: District Magistrate Orders Local Holiday for Government Offices Due to Large Number of Devotees Arriving for 'Amrit Snan' During Maha Kumbh Mela on Occasion of Basant Panchmi.

Following the Snan, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri lauded the arrangements, stating, "...The 'snan' is very grand and everyone is very happy and are giving blessings to the government...Devotees in large numbers have come to take a holy dip..."

The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements in Prayagraj for the occasion, which have been praised by devotees and saints. Devotees in large numbers have come to take the holy dip, and the government's arrangements are "commendable."

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Joint Parliamentary Committee Report on Waqf Bill To Be Tabled by Jagdambika Pal in Lok Sabha Today.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara echoed similar sentiments, praising the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I will take a holy dip for a 'Sashakt Bharat' and an educated 'Bharat'... The arrangements under CM Yogi Adityanath are excellent," he remarked.

Many devotees also expressed their appreciation, with one saying, "The arrangements are very good. PM Modi and CM Yogi have ensured a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims. I extend my best wishes to everyone on Basant Panchami and MahaKumbh2025."

The Hindu festival of Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, Shri Panchami, and Saraswati Panchami, is celebrated on the first day of spring and falls on the fifth day of the month of Magha.

It also heralds the start of Holi preparations, which take place forty days following the feast. Maa Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning, music, and the arts, is honoured throughout the festival.

Till now, over 340 million (34 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)