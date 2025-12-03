New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Wednesday highlighted the benefits of three Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at strategic locations along its borders to boost cross-border trade and passenger movement.

The ICPs at Jaigaon (Indo-Bhutan border), Changrabandha (Indo-Bangladesh border), and Panitanki (Indo-Nepal border) aim to streamline cargo and passenger transit, enhancing connectivity within the India-Bangladesh-Bhutan-Nepal (IBBN) sub-region.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, Rai provided a written response that is laid on the table of the house, as no supplementary questions are allowed.

He highlighted the benefits of these ICPs, which include, enhanced cross-border trade and passenger movement, improved connectivity within the IBBN sub-region, boost to economic development in border areas and strengthened ties with neighboring countries.

"The establishment of the ICPs at Jaigaon on the Indo-Bhutan border, Changrabandha on the Indo-Bangladesh and Panitanki on the Indo-Nepal border enhances cross-border trade and passenger movement. These facilities ensure smooth, streamlined, and coordinated cargo and passenger transit. They bolster connectivity within the India-Bangladesh-Bhutan-Nepal (IBBN) sub-region, thereby improving linkages between the North-Eastern Region and South-East Asian countries," he said.

These ICPs will improve linkages between India's North-Eastern Region and South-East Asian countries, contributing to the overall development of border areas. The establishment process involves multiple stages, including pre-feasibility studies, land acquisition, and approvals.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for all three ICPs has been completed, paving the way for further development.

"Additionally, the ICPs contribute to the overall development of border areas. Establishment of ICPs involves multiple stages, including pre-feasibility study, land acquisition, preparation of DPR/DER, feasibility study, approvals, tendering, etc., which vary depending on location, norms and prerequisites. Preparation of the DPR has been completed for all three ICPs," he added.

Earlier on October 23, India and Bhutan discussed mobile signal spillover, the future roadmap for Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), and the maintenance of boundary pillars among seven key issues at the recently held 14th India-Bhutan meeting on bilateral security and border management.

Facilitation of cross-border movement and capacity-building support for Bhutan's police forces also featured prominently in the talks held from October 16-17 in Thimphu, Bhutan's capital.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "Both sides expressed satisfaction over the cordial and constructive discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards ensuring a safe, secure, and prosperous border region."

Reiterating the long-standing friendship between the two nations, India and Bhutan also agreed to deepen cooperation across both traditional and emerging areas.

The MHA said the partnership, grounded in shared geography, culture, and strong people-to-people ties, "continues to stand as a model for regional collaboration."

The Indian delegation was led by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Sonam Wangyel, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

India's delegation included officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Land Ports Authority of India, the Department of Telecommunications, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Survey of India, and Customs, as well as representatives from Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The last such meeting between the two countries was held in 2019. (ANI)

