Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): In a major boost for farmers in the hilly and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the government has set up 140 Kisan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs) under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) with the aim to ensure the last-mile delivery of agricultural services to farmers living in remote and border villages.

For years, farmers in far-flung areas such as Doongi, Nowshera, Manjakote, Budhal, Kotranka and other border belts were forced to travel long distances to tehsil or district headquarters to access government schemes, seeds, or technical guidance. With the opening of Kisan Khidmat Ghars in local panchayats, essential services are now available at the village level.

The Kisan Khidmat Ghars are meant to function as one-stop service centres for farmers. They provide digital access to platforms such as the Daksh Kisan Portal for skill development and the Kisan Sathi Portal, through which farmers can apply for more than 120 government schemes. The centres also facilitate booking and availability of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

In addition, financial services such as micro-ATMs and POS machines have been introduced, enabling farmers to carry out digital transactions and access schemes like the Kisan Credit Card (KCC). Farmers can also seek expert advice on soil health, plant diseases, and crop management, along with real-time market price information and crop forecasting.

The HADP initiative holds special significance for the Rajouri district due to its difficult terrain and border location. By reducing travel time and costs, the centres are helping farmers overcome what officials describe as the "distance penalty" faced by border communities. The programme is also promoting economic diversification through activities such as trout farming in the Pir Panjal region and vermicompost units in areas like Sunderbani, creating livelihood opportunities for youth and women.

Local farmers have welcomed the move as Haji Mohammad Azam, a farmer from the district, said, "These Khidmat Centres are very useful for the farmers as they are aware of what seeds to use and what methods should be used on what kind of soil. This is a good move by the government, and we would like to see more of these centres. Earlier, we used to wait in the lines for the seeds and farmers used to go to other districts, but it has become better now."

Anice Kasana, who works in a Kisan Khidmat Ghar in Doongi block, said the centres aim to promote modern and sustainable farming practices. "The Government of India has opened these 'Kisan Khidmat Ghars' to inform the farmers about the modern methods of farming at their doorstep in their village. Our aim is to use modern technology and organic ways to grow crops. Horticulture, agriculture and sheep farming have good scope here," she said, urging farmers to register at the centres to avail benefits.

Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri, Rajesh Verma, said the initiative is a key component of the HADP. He said, "Kisan Khidmat Ghars are an initiative of the department under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program scheme. Under this project, we have set up 140 Kisan Khidmat Ghars in Rajouri district. Our department aims to provide the material required to help the farmers." (ANI)

