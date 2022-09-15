Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday strongly batted for preserving traditional life-sustaining system and maintaining ecological integrity and said regeneration of natural resources is a prerequisite for economic development.

Sinha, who is on a two-day visit to Kishtwar district, launched a plantation drive organised by National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) at Dulhasti and said region's progress is inherently linked to environmental resources.

"We must preserve our traditional life-sustaining system and maintain ecological integrity. Protection, restoration and regeneration of natural resources are prerequisite for economic development," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also chaired a meeting with the senior officials of Hydroelectric Power Projects (HEP).

He directed the HEP authorities and executing agencies to complete the projects having national importance within deadline.

Sinha also directed the authorities to enhance the skill of local youths so they can be given employment in the ongoing projects.

During the meeting, the authorities apprised the Lt Governor about various bottlenecks in the smooth functioning of projects, an official statement said.

