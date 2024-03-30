New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended her greetings on the eve of Easter.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially the Christian brothers and sisters."

She also highlighted that this festival marks the celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection and is a symbol of love and compassion.

"Easter gives the message that truth is eternal and shows us the path of sacrifice and forgiveness. The teachings of Jesus Christ guide us on the path of peace and harmony. On this occasion, let us spread love and harmony in our society by adopting the values of Jesus Christ and contribute to the development of our nation," the President added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and said that it teaches everyone lessons of compassion and forgiveness.

"Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

The solemn occasion of Good Friday is being marked by prayers and processions depicting the 'stations of the cross' across the nation.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when Jesus was crucified by Romans. A disciple of Jesus, Judas betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans.

The Governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered the execution of Jesus. Jesus was made to carry his cross through Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

The day of 'Good Friday' is followed by the celebration known as 'Easter', which refers to the event of the resurrection of Jesus on the third day of his crucifixion. (ANI)

