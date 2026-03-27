New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu met officers of the Central Power Engineering Service (CPES) and the Indian Economic Service (IES) at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan release, the President said that they stand at the forefront of India's growth, and their decisions will help build a stronger and self-reliant India.

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President Murmu also said that they will play a crucial role in shaping policies and implementing reforms that promote inclusive and sustainable development.

She advised them to work with a spirit of dedication and passion. She said that they may face many challenges in their journey, but these challenges offer immense opportunities to contribute meaningfully to nation-building. They should always discharge their responsibilities with a spirit of curiosity, commitment to innovation and constant willingness to learn.

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Addressing the officers of Central Power Engineering Service, the President said that electricity is the driving force behind industrial development, innovation, improved living standards, and overall socio-economic progress of the country.

She noted that the Central Power Engineering Service has been contributing immensely to planning and development in the areas of generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, while ensuring the quality, reliability, and safety of power systems. She said that the role of CPES officers in strengthening the nation's power infrastructure through sound engineering practices and innovative solutions will be very important.

Later, interacting with the officers of the Indian Economic Service, the President asserted that in a rapidly changing global and domestic environment, the role of economic planning and implementation in public service has become more critical than ever.

She stated that the role of IES officers will be significant in ensuring sustainable growth, managing inflation, enhancing employment opportunities, reducing inequalities, and steering the economy through a complex environment. She advised them to remember that behind every statistic lies a human story. She said that the true measure of economic policy is not merely in numbers, but in its outcome. It should improve the lives of people, especially the most vulnerable. (ANI)

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