Delhi, March 27: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi has directed several batches of students to vacate campus hostels and return home, citing the ongoing fuel and energy crisis linked to the US-Iran conflict. Classes for affected students will shift to online mode from April 6, according to an official notice issued on March 25.

The decision, which impacts around 2,200 students, reflects growing pressure on institutional resources due to disruptions in fuel supply and rising energy costs. Authorities said the move is aimed at managing operational challenges, particularly in running hostel facilities and mess services.

Mandatory Exit for Select Student Groups

The directive applies to undergraduate students, first-year postgraduate students, and first-year PhD scholars for the 2025–26 academic year. The notice makes it clear that the move is compulsory, instructing students to leave the campus “till further communication.”

Officials said the decision was taken after internal consultations and in accordance with guidance from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which administers the institute.

Classes Move Online

For the affected batches, academic sessions will continue in an online format until further notice. Faculty members have been asked to prepare plans for conducting practical sessions once students return to campus. The shift mirrors measures seen during previous disruptions, where institutions relied on remote learning to maintain academic continuity.

Students in their second year and above across master’s, MTech, and PhD programmes will continue their academic and research activities on campus. This includes work at IARI’s main campus in Delhi as well as its affiliated institutes. Officials indicated that maintaining research continuity for advanced students remains a priority.

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