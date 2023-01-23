New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2023 on 11 children at an award ceremony held in New Delhi today, the President's Secretariat informed in a release on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "Children are the invaluable assets of our country. Every effort made to build their future would shape the future of our society and country."

"We should make every effort for their safe and happy childhood and bright future. By awarding the children, we are encouraging and honouring their contribution to nation-building," she added.

The President said that some of the award winners have shown such indomitable courage and valour at such a young age that she was not only surprised but also overwhelmed to know about them. Their examples are inspirational for all children and youth.

"We are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across the country. We achieved our freedom after a tough struggle. That's why it is expected from the new generation that all of them should recognize the value of this freedom and protect it. She advised children to think about the interest of the country and work for the country wherever they get opportunities," she said.

The President said that philanthropy has been given the highest place in Indian life values. Life is meaningful only for those who live for others.

"The sense of love for the entire humanity, the culture of taking care of animals, birds and plants is a part of Indian life values. Today's kids are more conscious towards the environment," she added.

President Murmu advised the children to keep in mind that whatever they do is not affecting the environment adversely. She urged them to plant and protect trees. She also urged them to save energy and motivate elders also for this.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar are being conferred upon children in the age group 5-18 years, for their excellence in six categories - Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service and Sports. This year, awards were presented in the categories of Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Social Service and Sports, the release stated. (ANI)

