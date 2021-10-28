Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Gujarat on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state, and met Gujarat High Court's Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and other judges at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Kovind interacted with the chief justice of the high court and other judges over high tea at the Raj Bhavan in the evening after his arrival in the state in the afternoon, an official release said.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present during this courtesy meet, the Raj Bhavan release said.

On Friday, the president will reach Bhavnagar city and then leave for Talgajarda, the native village of religious preacher Morari Bapu. Kovind will also visit Morari Bapu's Ashram - 'Chitrakutdham' - located near Mahuva town of Bhavnagar district, the Gujarat government said in a release.

In the evening, Kovind will return to Bhavnagar city, where he will take part in a public event of handing over 1,088 houses built for the economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it said.

Kovind will stay overnight at Bhavnagar and leave for New Delhi in the morning on October 30.

