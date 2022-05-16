New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day, and said that the state has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

“Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity,” Kovind tweeted.

