New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 72nd TB (Tuberculosis) Seal Campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India here at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

"President Kovind inaugurates the 72nd TB Seal Campaign of Tuberculosis Association of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted the President of India.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, had mentioned that India would eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

He had said, "India's goal to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 -- five years ahead of the deadline set by the UN under its sustainable development goals -- shows New Delhi's dedication towards achieving the SDGs."

The Tuberculosis Association of India conducts the campaign called 'TB seal' every year to raise funds for tuberculosis. (ANI)

