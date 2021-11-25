New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebrations of Constitution Day live from the Central Hall of Parliament House from 11.00 AM onwards on Friday.

As per a release issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Centre will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 in the Central Hall of Parliament House as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Central government to celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The ministry in its release informed that as part of this Mahotsav, India is celebrating Constitution Day tomorrow with great fervour and gaiety.

The occasion will also be graced by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speakers of both houses of Parliament, Ministers, MPs and other dignitaries.

After the speech of the President, the whole nation is invited to read Preamble to the Constitution live with him. He will also inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy'. The portal regarding reading Preamble to the Constitution in 23 languages (22 official and English) will go live today at midnight. (ANI)

