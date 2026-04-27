India News | President Murmu Arrives in Shimla for Five-day Visit

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Shimla on Monday for a five-day summer visit and was accorded a warm welcome at the Kalyani Helipad in Chharabra.

The President was received by Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. She was accorded a warm welcome on behalf of the people of the state.

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Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania also welcomed the President and presented her with a bouquet, wishing her a pleasant and comfortable stay during her visit to the state.

According to officials, President Murmu will be on summer sojourn in Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1 and is scheduled to visit various locations across the state.

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During her visit, she will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, in Shimla as per a release by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On April 28, the President will attend a banquet hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Governor at Lok Bhavan, Shimla.

The President will visit Atal Tunnel on April 29. Next day, she will attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur.

She will also host an 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.

The President will visit the Army Training Command, Shimla, on May 1 before leaving for Delhi. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)