New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, met and interacted with students from diverse educational institutions, including government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) along with Children with Special Needs, representing various States and Union Territories at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

As per an official statement from the Ministry of Education, the celebration highlighted the cultural diversity of India and the spirit of unity. In her address, the President emphasised that Raksha Bandhan symbolises a bond of love that can be shared with anyone, including elders, peers and even the environment.

She emphasised that trees protect the earth, acting as guardians and therefore must be planted and nurtured with care. She further urged the students to carry forward this vision of love, protection and responsibility towards both people and the environment.

Minister of State for Education & Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary graced the occasion. Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar, along with senior officials from the Ministry, also attended the celebration.

The event featured vibrant cultural presentations by students, who donned their traditional attire and showcased the rich traditions of their respective regions. As part of the celebration, students presented eco-friendly rakhis and handmade greeting cards to the President, symbolising environmental awareness, creativity and inclusivity.

This memorable event provided students with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with the President of India, deepening their understanding of the cultural and constitutional heritage of India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children at his residence in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also celebrated Rakhi with children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings."Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings. (ANI)

