New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and eminent social worker Jayanti Patnaik and said she endeared herself to people of Odisha through her service and dedication.

“My condolences to her family, friends and well-wishers," Murmu tweeted.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says It Is Sacrosanct Duty of Husband To Provide Financial Support to Wife and Minor Children.

Jayanti Patnaik, who was also the first chairperson of National Commission for Women, died in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. She was 90.

"Sad to learn about the demise of Smt Jayanti Patnaik, wife of former Odisha CM J.B. Patnaik. She was also an ex MP and eminent social worker who endeared herself to people of the state through her service and dedication. My condolences to her family, friends and well-wishers," the President tweeted.

Also Read | WBSSC Scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee's Judicial Custody Extended Till October 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)