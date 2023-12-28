New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed distress at the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, which claimed 12 lives.

A bus collided with a dumper truck and caught fire on Guna-Aron road in Guna on Wednesday night.

"The news of the deaths of many people in a road accident in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, is sad. I express my deep condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered a probe into the Guna road accident, which claimed 12 lives. He also assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "It is a sad incident. I am in constant contact with the District Collector and SP. I am visiting Guna right now. It is a heartbreaking incident, and we will try to ensure that such an incident does not happen again."

"I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. We are trying to find out information about the permit of the bus and how the accident occurred. Strict action will be taken against the people responsible for it," CM Yadav said.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Guna to Aron. The vehicle, with passengers, set off from Guna at 8 pm and met with the accident at 8:30 pm. Around 30 passengers were on board the vehicle when it met with the accident.

"It crashed into a dumper at top speed. We recovered 12 bodies from the scene while 14 injured passengers were rushed to the district hospital," Guna Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Khatri said. (ANI)

