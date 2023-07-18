New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers", at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president praised the couple belonging to Kattunayakan tribe for devoting their life in taking care of orphaned baby elephants.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying Congress Leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Makes Emergency Landing in Bhopal Due to Bad Weather.

"The Elephant Whisperers" is the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

"President Droupadi Murmu felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the Oscar winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President praised the couple belonging to Kattunayakan tribe for devoting their life in taking care of orphaned baby elephants," Murmu tweeted.

Also Read | Indian Building Complex in Gujarat’s Surat Surpasses Pentagon to Become Largest Office in the World, PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate This Year (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)