New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti and asked all to imbibe his teachings in their lives to promote peace, non-violence and harmony in the society.

Bhagwan Mahavir, the embodiment of non-violence and compassion, showed a new path to humanity through the message of ‘Ahimsa Paramo Dharma', which means non-violence is the supreme religion, she said in a message.

Mahavir Jayanti gives us the message to follow the path of spirituality and adopt the values of simplicity, kindness and detachment from material possessions and desires, Murmu said.

"Let us imbibe the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir in our lives and promote peace, non-violence and harmony in the society," she said.

Murmu, who is currently on a state visit to Portugal and Slovak Republic, extended greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the Jain brothers and sisters on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.

