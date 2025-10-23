Thiruvananthapuram, October 23: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Mahasamadhi on the centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala, on Thursday. "President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the observance of the Mahasamadhi centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala. The President said that Sree Narayana Guru was one of India's great spiritual leaders and social reformers who inspired generations to believe in the ideals of equality, unity and love for humanity," President of India's X account posted.

Sree Narayana Guru (20 August 1856 - 20 September 1928) was a saint, philosopher, spiritual leader, and social reformer from Kerala. The Guru actively promoted education, cleanliness, devotion to God, organisation, and agriculture. He encouraged industries as a means for economic independence. He believed that with the right skills, hard work, knowledge, education, and a clean living environment, people could transform themselves into self-confident, self-respecting, fearless, and morally and financially strong communities. Droupadi Murmu Plays Carrom Video: President Interacts and Shares Light Moments With School Children During Her Visit to Swami Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Silvassa; Heartwarming Clip Goes Viral.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of the former President of India, late K R Narayanan, and paid floral tributes at Kerala Raj Bhavan. Addressing the gathering, the President lauded Narayanan's rich legacy of morality, integrity, compassion, and democratic spirit. "I consider it an honour to unveil the bust of Late Shri K R Narayanan here at Raj Bhavan today. I would like to thank Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, Former President of India, under whose guidance this initiative has been taken. I am sure that his memory will inspire people to uphold the values of equality, integrity and public service that he stood for," Murmu said in a post on the President of India's X handle. Diwali Wishes 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan Greet People, Urge To Celebrate Festival of Lights Responsibly and in Environment-Friendly Manner.

President Murmu praised late K R Narayanan's inspiring journey, highlighting his academic excellence, distinguished Indian Foreign Service career, and commitment to peace, justice, and inclusion as a Parliamentarian, Union Minister, and India's President. "Late Shri K R Narayanan's life is a story of courage, perseverance, and self-belief. Through immense dedication and the power of education, he went on to occupy the highest constitutional office of our nation. His academic excellence was a symbol of what determination and opportunity can accomplish when guided by purpose. Before entering politics, Shri K R Narayanan built a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service. Shri Narayanan upheld India's values of peace, justice, and cooperation with utmost sincerity. After his diplomatic career, he was elected to Parliament and went on to serve as Union Minister. He was always steadfast to the principles of fairness and inclusion," Murmu said.

