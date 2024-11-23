New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the eve of his martyrdom day and asked all to adopt the revered Sikh guru's "great ideals" in their lives.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life for the cause of humanity and for the protection of religion. He was a great spiritual guide and a true patriot. He promoted love and unity in society. He encouraged people to fight for truth and justice," Murmu said in a message.

She said: "Let us adopt the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and follow his great ideals in our lives.”

