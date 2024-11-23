New Delhi, November 23: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's resounding victory in the Wayanad bypoll, is not only her successful electoral debut but a milestone in Indian politics, as for the first time, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are simultaneously in the Parliament.

While Priyanka Gandhi will enter the Lok Sabha, where her brother Rahul Gandhi - the former Wayanad MP - is present as the MP from family borough Rae Bareli, which he chose to retain after winning both in the Lok Sabha elections this year, their mother Sonia Gandhi is a member of the Rajya Sabha. Priyanka Gandhi Wins Debut Election From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat by Margin of Over 4 Lakh, Falls Slightly Short of Rahul Gandhi’s Record.

The bypoll in Wayanad was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat. The only talking point during the campaign was whether Priyanka Gandhi could surpass her brother's impressive 2019 victory margin of 4.30 lakh votes. Although she fell slightly short, she still achieved a remarkable win, securing the seat with a margin of over 4.10 lakh votes. Her dynamic campaign, focused on grassroots issues, underscored her growing influence within the Congress. This marks a significant step for Priyanka Gandhi, aligning her political journey with her mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi, both pivotal figures in the Congress party.

Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary career began in 1999, winning from Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) and Bellary (Karnataka). She chose to retain Amethi, later shifting her base to Rae Bareli in 2004, a constituency she represented until 2019. Her nearly two-decade tenure saw multiple wins, though she briefly relinquished her membership in 2006 due to an office of profit controversy. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thanks ‘Dearest Sisters and Brothers of Wayanad’ After Debut Election Win.

In 2024, Sonia Gandhi moved to the Rajya Sabha. Rahul Gandhi entered politics in 2004, contesting from Amethi, a traditional family stronghold, and went on to retain it in 2009 and 2014. He, however, lost the seat in 2019 to BJP’s Smriti Irani but retained his position in Parliament by winning from Wayanad. Priyanka Gandhi’s parliamentary debut comes at a critical juncture for Congress, as it grapples with the political dominance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her presence in the Lok Sabha adds a new dimension to the party’s strategy, particularly in the South.

Critics may reignite debates over dynastic politics, but her supporters highlight her strong public connect and articulate advocacy of grassroots issues. Her entry signals a renewed hope for Congress in regions where its campaigns have recently shown promise. For Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi’s victory is more than a win; it symbolizes a fresh opportunity to bolster Congress’ position in the South, amplifying her political journey on a national stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2024 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).