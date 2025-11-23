New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his Martyrdom Day, praising his sacrifice for protecting righteousness, humanity and truth.

She said his teachings inspire people to follow the path of justice and work for unity and harmony in the country.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet Crash: Suniel Shetty, Kamal Haasan, Sonu Sood and Other Celebs Condole Death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

"I pay my humble tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the occasion of his 350th Martyrdom Day. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to preserve the ideals of righteousness, humanity and truth. His valour, sacrifice and selfless service are a source of inspiration for everyone. His teachings inspire us to move forward on the path of justice with determination and courage. Let us adopt his values in our lives and work to strengthen harmony and unity in our country".

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience.

Also Read | 'No Place for Any Double Standards in Fight Against Terrorism', Says PM Narendra Modi at IBSA Leaders' Meeting in Johannesburg.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To celebrate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras.

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 (Tuesday) to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, according to an official release.

The Delhi CMO stated that the decision aims to provide citizens with an opportunity to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's supreme sacrifice, spiritual teachings and unwavering commitment to protecting humanity and religious freedom. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)