New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 on 94 eminent artistes in the field of performing arts on Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture said.

Besides, she will also bestow the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) on seven eminent artists (one joint fellowship) during a ceremony to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

The Akademi Awards have been conferred since 1952. These honours not only symbolise the highest standard of excellence and achievement but also recognise sustained individual work and contribution.

The honour of Akademi Fellow carries a purse money of Rs 3 lakh while the Akademi Award carries a purse money of Rs 1 lakh, besides a tamrapatra and an angavastram, it said.

Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan and Chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi Sandhya Purecha will attend the award investiture ceremony, officials said.

The President "will confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards (Akademi Puraskar) for the years 2022 and 2023 to 94 eminent artists (two joint awards) in the field of performing arts expressed in the form of music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts, puppetry and allied theatre art forms," it said.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship (Akademi Ratna) is the highest honour given to eminent artistes in the field of performing arts for his or her exceptional contribution to his or her performing art form.

The Fellowship of the Akademi is a most prestigious and rare honour, which is restricted to 40 at any given time, the ministry said.

