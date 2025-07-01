Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur and attend a series of official events on the second day of her two-day Uttar Pradesh visit on Tuesday, officials said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the occasion, calling it the beginning of a "new era in health and culture" in the state.

According to officials, the President will inaugurate the AYUSH University, built at a cost of Rs 268 crore in Pipri, Bhathat, at around 11.30 am.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will receive her at the venue.

The event will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for AYUSH and Food Safety (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, local MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, and other dignitaries.

In a post on X on Tuesday morning, Adityanath said, "A new era of health and culture is beginning in Gorakhpur. In the sacred land of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath ji, the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University in the august presence of Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji marks the beginning of a new age in healthcare services."

Expressing confidence in the university's future, he added, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this university will emerge as a beacon of Indian knowledge traditions, yoga, Ayurveda, and holistic health alongside being a centre of medical education."

Yogi Adityanath, who is also the Peethadhishwar (head) of the Goraksha Peeth, a prominent seat of the Nath sect, highlighted the spiritual and service-oriented legacy of the region.

In another post, the chief minister said, "Education is the foundation of a civilised, cultured, and empowered society. With the blessings of Mahayogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath ji and in the gracious presence of President Droupadi Murmu ji and Governor Anandiben Patel ji, I will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur."

He said the university will become a dynamic centre of value-based innovation, skill-oriented research, and character-building.

"The sacred soil of Gorakhpur is now moving forward tirelessly towards the vision of a 'Developed India -- Developed Uttar Pradesh' as 'Aarogyadham-Gyanadham' (abode of health and knowledge)," he added.

Officials said the President is also scheduled to inaugurate the academic building, auditorium, Panchakarma unit, and lay the foundation stone for a girls' hostel at the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University Aarogyadham campus in Sonbarsa.

President Murmu began her visit on Monday from Bareilly, where she addressed the 11th convocation of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute as chief guest.

Later in the day, she arrived in Gorakhpur and attended the first convocation of AIIMS Gorakhpur. She also visited the famous Gorakhnath temple, where she offered prayers amidst Vedic chanting by students.

