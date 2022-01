New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted residents of Himachal Pradesh on the state's foundation day, and said he was sure that they will take their state to the pinnacle of modern development.

The mountainous region became a state on this day in 1971.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind To Address The Nation On Eve Of 73rd Republic Day; Know When And Where To Watch President’s Speech.

“Hearty congratulations on the State Foundation Day to all the residents of 'Dev-Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, a major centre of spirituality, culture and tourism. I am sure that the diligent residents of the state will take it to the pinnacle of modern development while saving their cultural heritage,” Kovind tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)