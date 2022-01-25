New Delhi, January 25: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of India’s 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. President Kovind’s speech will be broadcast at 7 pm across the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and on all Doordarshan Channels in Hindi and then followed by the English version. Regional channel Doordarshan channels will also telecast the President’s address in regional languages. Republic Day 2022 Celebration Details: Know Timings of January 26 Parade And Beating Retreat Ceremony; Here's When And Where To Watch Live Streaming.

Viewers can also watch live streaming of the President’s address on the official YouTube Channel of DD News. Notably, AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9.30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a communique on Monday evening in this regard. Republic Day 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation on Eve of 72nd Gantantra Diwas; Here Is Full Text of President’s Speech.

Timings Of President’s Address On 73rd republic Day Eve:

President Kovind’s address on the eve of 73rd Republic Day will begin at 7 pm. People can also catch the live streaming of the speech on the official YouTube channels of DD News and PIB India. In the address, the President will highlight the achievements and challenges before the country.

India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Republic day parade has been shortened. The number of troops in marching contingents in the Republic Day parade has been reduced from 144 to 96. The parade will start from Raisina Hills and will go up to the National Stadium due to the pandemic.

This year’s Republic Day Parade will showcase old and new era of the Indian military in terms of uniforms and weapons used. Meanwhile, 1,000 drones will fly in synchronisation with background music during the Beating Retreat ceremony. The event will also include a laser projection show.

