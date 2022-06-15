Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) The ruling TRS in Telangana chose not to attend the meeting of opposition parties convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday as it cannot share a platform with Congress, its principal rival in the state, among other reasons.

TRS sources said the party maintains equidistance from both the Congress and BJP.

They said the party wanted consultations to be held first before finalising the meeting, especially when Congress is attending it.

The TRS also favoured deliberation among regional parties for a possible conclusion before the matter is taken up with opposition national parties, they said.

However, a decision on voting in the presidential election would be taken later by the TRS, the sources added.

The crucial meeting of opposition parties convened by Banerjee to build consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election was held in Delhi on Wednesday with leaders of at least 17 parties in attendance.

Leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left parties attended the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress supremo, while the AAP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

