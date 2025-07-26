Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Five officials of the Education Department have been suspended as the investigation begins in the Rajasthan's Jhalawar school roof collapse case, said a senior official on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh Rathore conveyed that a committee has been formed and action will be taken against the culprits.

The five Education Officials suspended are - Meena Garg, Javed Ahmed, Ramvilas, Kanhaiya Lal Sugan and Badrilal Lodha.

Reflecting on the number of casualties and injuries in the incident, the official stated that seven students have lost their lives while 20 others are injured, out of which several will be discharged from the hospital.

Rathore said, "Yesterday around 7:45 to 8 am, we received information that the roof of one of the classrooms of the school had collapsed and students were buried in the debris. Students were rescued and hospitalised. There were 7 casualties and the other 20 who were injured are recovering. They will soon be discharged... Primary investigation has begun and five people have been suspended. Committees have been formed and action will be taken against the culprits..."

Jhalawar collector further said that authorities have instructed the education department to give information about any dilapidated school building.

"We had already given instructions to teachers that if you fear any such thing, declare a leave on that day and report the matter to us. But yesterday, even after the incident occurred, the teachers kept saying that there was no such situation. They say that the roof collapsed because of rainwater accumulation..." the official added.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar stated that the administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment.

He said, "In yesterday's incident, 7 children lost their lives. Several children were injured and are undergoing treatment. The last rites of the deceased children were performed in the village... The administration is ensuring that the injured children receive better treatment..."

Earlier today, Jhalawar MLA and BJP leader Govind Ranipuriya assured strict action against those found responsible for the roof collapse of a government primary school in Piplodi village, which claimed the lives of seven students.

Ranipuriya attended the last rites of the students who died in the tragedy.

Speaking to ANI while returning from the funeral amid tight security, the MLA said, "Whoever is responsible for this will be punished. Investigation is underway, and once it becomes clear, action will be taken."

At least 7 students died and several others were injured after the roof of the Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday morning.

Following the incident, agitated locals staged a protest over the incident and demanded justice for the victims. A video of a clash involving protestors and police also went viral on social media. Later, police dispersed the crowd. (ANI)

