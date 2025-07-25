Tragedy struck Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday morning when the roof of Piplodi Primary School collapsed, killing at least four children and injuring 17 others, according to police. Several more students are feared trapped beneath the debris. Disturbing visuals from the site showed locals and rescue teams clearing rubble in an attempt to save those buried. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar confirmed that the district magistrate is at the scene. Injured children have been rushed to a nearby hospital. Authorities have launched a full-scale rescue operation, and an investigation into the collapse is expected. Bhandup Landslide: Multiple Houses Collapse After Soil Slide in Mumbai’s Khindipada Area After Heavy Rains, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Jhalawar School Building Collapse

VIDEO | Four children killed, 17 injured as government school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, say police. Visuals from the hospital where the injured children have been admitted.#RajasthanNews (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI videos -… pic.twitter.com/HZ7L81Z0ix — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025

VIDEO | Jhalawar, Rajasthan: Roof of Piplodi Primary School collapses, several children feared trapped. Rescue operations underway.#RajasthanNews #Jhalawar (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/K0STKQwP0A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025

Jhalawar, Rajasthan | 3-4 students die as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot: SP Jhalawar Amit Kumar — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2025

