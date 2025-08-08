New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday clarified that its primary site for E-Roll download for all states has been working without any issues.

"The primary site/link for E-Roll download for all states is https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?statecode=S25. The above site has been working without any issues since it was launched and continues to be operational currently also. The links from CEO websites (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan) are also working fine as they are mapped to the primary site of ECI i.e https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?statecode=S25,On the above link, E-Roll data for all states is available," the poll body said in an official statement.

The clarification came amid rumours regarding the non-functioning of the ECI Website leading to unwarranted confusion.

"During the course of the day certain rumours and baseless allegations were being made regarding the non-functioning of the ECI Website leading to unwarranted confusion," it added.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India on Friday dismissed the claims circulating on social media platforms that the polling body had removed the e-voter rolls of many states from its website overnight, terming it as "fake news".

In a social media post on X, the ECI said, "This is fake news. Anyone can download the Electoral Roll for any of 36 States/UTs through this link: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll."

This comes after several social media users claimed that ECI has removed the E-Voter Rolls of many states from its website overnight, including Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

These came in response to a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi on August 7, where he claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "choreographed" by the EC to benefit the BJP, which he said appeared "immune to anti-incumbency".

Citing his party's internal analysis, Gandhi said the Congress expected to win 16 seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine. He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes.

Presenting Congress's research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

"Our internal polling told us we would win 16 seats in Karnataka; we won nine. We then focused on seven unexpected losses. We focused on Mahadevapur... All data is 2024 data from the Election Commission; the total votes polled in the Lok Sabha were 6.26 lakhs. The BJP won with 658,915, securing a margin of 32,707. But then we look at Mahadevapura, where Congress polls 115,586 and BJP polls 229,632. Congress wins all Vidhan Sabhas but this one," the Congress leader said.

"We found 100,250 votes stolen. Stolen in five different ways. Duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, and bulk voters in a single address, in a building with 50-60 people living. But when we go there, there is no record of those people living there. "One family living in that house," he said. (ANI)

