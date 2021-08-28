Amritsar, Aug 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually inaugurated the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held and a two-minute silence observed in the memory of martyrs of the Jallianwala massacre.

Also Read | Karnataka: Inter-Caste Married Couple Boycotted By Upper Caste Community in Tumkur.

Museum galleries have been developed at the memorial and the event showcased multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex.

A sound and light show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919 when the British forces fired indiscriminately on a large and peaceful gathering of protesters, killing over 1,000 people and wounding hundreds of them.

Also Read | Karnataka CET 2021 Exam Results To Be Announced by September 20, Says State Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.

Four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings.

They showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)