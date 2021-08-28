Bengaluru, August 28: The results of Karnataka CET 2021, also referred to as KCET, will be declared on September 20. The CET 2021 examinations in the state will be held on two days- August 28 and 29. The results of the state-level entrance exams will be announced by September 20, CN Ashwath Narayan, the Higher Education minister, stated on Saturday. This year, about 2,01,816 candidates have registered for CET-2021 for professional courses in the state’s colleges.

Narayan informed that the process of counseling would commence in the first week of October. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict precautionary measures will be in place at all the examination centres on the days of the CET 2021 examination. The test will be held in Kannada language on August 30 at six locations. Reports inform that the examination is being held smoothly at all the 530 locations across the state. GGSIPU CET Admit Cards 2021 Released for UG Courses, Candidates Can Download The Admit Cards Online at ipu.ac.in.

According to details by officials, despite lockdown and weekend curfew being in effect, there have been no reports of any inconvenience from any location including the border area districts. The official said that examination is being run smoothly in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Kodagu and Udupi which are adjacent or near the state of Kerala.

