New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his remarks during the programme of Bavaliyali Dham related to the Bharwad Samaj of Gujarat via video message on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Modi extended heartfelt greetings to Mahant Shri Ram Bapu, the community leaders, and the thousands of devotees present.

He began by paying respectful tribute to the traditions of the Bharwad community and to the revered saints and mahants who have dedicated their lives to upholding these traditions.

Highlighting the immense joy and pride associated with the historic Mahakumbh, Modi remarked on the significant occasion of Mahant Shri Ram Bapu being conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar during this sacred event, calling it a monumental achievement and a source of great happiness for all. He conveyed his wishes to Mahant Shri Ram Bapu and the families of the community, celebrating their contributions and achievements.

Modi said that over the past week, Bhavnagar's land seemed to transform into Lord Krishna's Vrindavan, highlighting the Bhagwat Katha conducted by the community, describing the atmosphere as one filled with devotion, where people immersed themselves in Krishna's essence.

"Bavaliyali is not merely a religious site but a symbol of faith, culture, and unity for the Bharwad community and many others", he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized, with the blessings of Naga Lakha Thakur, that the sacred place of Bavaliyali has always provided the Bharwad community with true direction and boundless inspiration.

He highlighted the golden opportunity of the re-consecration of the Naga Lakha Thakur temple, calling it a momentous occasion.

He noted the vibrant celebrations over the past week, praising the enthusiasm and energy of the community. He further remarked on the Ras performed by thousands of women, describing it as a living embodiment of Vrindavan and a harmonious blend of faith, culture, and tradition, describing it as a source of immense joy and satisfaction.

He highlighted the contributions of the artists who participated in the programs, bringing the events to life and delivering timely messages to society.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the community would continue to receive valuable messages through the Bhagwat Katha. He extended heartfelt appreciation to all those involved, stating that their efforts deserve endless accolades.

Expressing gratitude to Mahant Shri Ram Bapu and the organizers of the Bavaliyali Dham event for inviting him to participate in this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister conveyed his inability to attend in person due to parliamentary commitments. He assured me that he would visit in the future to pay his respects.

Modi highlighted his long-standing connection with the Bharwad community and Bavaliyali Dham, lauding the community's dedication to service, their love for nature, and their commitment to cow protection, describing these values as beyond words.

He remarked on the shared sentiment that resonates deeply within the community.

Underlining the profound legacy of Naga Lakha Thakur, Modi hailed his contributions as a beacon of service and inspiration.

He highlighted the enduring impact of Thakur's efforts, which continue to be remembered and celebrated even after centuries. He shared his witness to the remarkable services rendered by Pujya Isu Bapu during challenging times in Gujarat, particularly during periods of severe drought.

He noted the immense hardships faced by regions like Dhandhuka and Rampur, where water scarcity was a persistent issue. He praised Pujya Isu Bapu's selfless service to the afflicted, describing it as a divine act recognized and revered across Gujarat. The Prime Minister further highlighted Isu Bapu's dedication to the welfare of displaced communities, the education of their children, environmental conservation, and the preservation of Gir cows. He remarked that every aspect of Isu Bapu's work reflects a deep tradition of service and compassion.

Lauding the Bharwad community for their unwavering commitment to hard work and sacrifice, emphasizing their consistent progress and resilience, the Prime Minister recalled his past interactions with the community, where he encouraged them to transition from wielding sticks to embracing pens, symbolizing the importance of education.

He expressed pride in the new generation of the Bharwad community for adopting this vision, with children advancing through education.

Modi highlighted the need for further progress, stating that now even the daughters of the community should hold computers in their hands. He emphasized the community's role as protectors of nature and culture, applauding their embodiment of the "Atithi Devo Bhava" tradition.

He noted the unique values of the Bharwad community, where elders are cared for within joint families, reflecting a spirit of service akin to serving the divine.

Acknowledging the community's efforts in preserving traditions while embracing modernity, Modi commended initiatives like providing hostel facilities for children of displaced families and connecting the community with new opportunities globally. He expressed his desire for the community's girls to excel in sports and highlighted the potential he witnessed during Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh.

He also emphasized the community's dedication to cattle rearing, particularly their efforts in preserving the Gir cow breed, which has brought pride to the nation. He remarked on the global recognition of Gir cows and urged the community to extend the same care and concern to their children as they do to their livestock.

Emphasising his deep connection with the Bharwad community, describing them as his family and partners, Shri Modi remarked on the gathering at Bavaliyali Dham, expressing his belief that the community would support his vision for Viksit Bharat within the next 25 years.

He highlighted the importance of collective efforts, reiterating his statement from the Red Fort about "Sabka Prayas" being the nation's greatest strength.

The Prime Minister underscored the need to develop villages as the first step toward building a Viksit Bharat.

He highlighted the government's free vaccination program for livestock to combat Foot and Mouth Disease, urging the community to ensure regular vaccinations for their cattle. He described this initiative as an act of compassion and a way to receive divine blessings.

Modi also mentioned the introduction of Kisan Credit Cards for cattle rearers, enabling them to access low-interest loans for expanding their businesses. He emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous cattle breeds and highlighted the National Gokul Mission as a key initiative for their conservation and growth.

He urged the community to take full advantage of these programs. The Prime Minister reiterated the significance of tree plantation, encouraging the community to plant trees in honour of their mothers. He described this as a way to restore the health of Mother Earth, which has suffered due to excessive exploitation and chemical use. He emphasized the value of natural farming and urged the community to adopt this practice to rejuvenate the land. Shri Modi praised the Bharwad community's dedication to service, highlighting the potential of cattle dung as a resource for strengthening the soil. He commended the efforts of Gujarat's Governor, Shri Acharya Devvrat in promoting natural farming and called on the community to contribute to this cause.

The Prime Minister extended his heartfelt wishes to the Bharwad community and prayed for the continued blessings of Naga Lakha Thakur on everyone.

He expressed his hope for the well-being and progress of all individuals associated with Bavaliyali Dham.

Modi emphasized the importance of education, urging the community's children, especially daughters, to excel academically and contribute to a stronger society. He remarked that empowering the community through modernity and strength is the way forward.

He concluded by expressing joy and gratitude for being part of this auspicious occasion, acknowledging that his presence in person would have brought him even greater happiness. (ANI)

