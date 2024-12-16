New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary table maestro, Ustad Zakhir Hussain.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), Modi in a post, described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the post further read.

Earlier, on Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also condoled the demise of Zakir Hussain, recalling his ability to win a special place in the hearts of people worldwide.

Addressing the media, Raut said "Zakir Hussain succeeded in creating a special place in the hearts of people all over the world. His demise is a very sad news for the country. I pay my tribute to him."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also expressed his condolences over Hussain's death.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh in his post paid tribute to Hussain, stating that he had left an indelible mark on the world of classical music.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain, who left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. Zakir Hussain who made playing the tabla his way of life, gave Indian music a reputation all over the world with the swara and dhamaka of his art," Singh wrote.

Further in his post, the Defence Minister described Hussian's demise as an irreparable loss for the world of art and music.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of art and music. My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief," the post further read.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Fransisco, USA, at the age of 73.

The cause of the death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest percussionists of all time, Ustad Zakir Hussain was not only a master of his craft but also a cultural bridge-builder who elevated Indian classical music to international acclaim.

His contributions to both traditional and contemporary music have left an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, Zakir Hussain inherited his talent and passion for tabla from his father, the iconic Ustad Alla Rakha. (ANI)

