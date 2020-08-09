Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) The principal secretary to Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore has tested positive for COVID-19, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

J M Balamurugan has been home quarantined, the spokesperson said.

However, Badnore, who is also the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, has tested negative for the infection.

A two-day COVID-19 testing exercise with rapid-antigen kits was carried out at the Raj Bhawan in which 336 people, including security personnel, officers and staff members, were tested for the disease, the spokesperson said.

Besides Balamurugan, four other people at the Raj Bhawan were found to be positive for COVID-19, he said.

All precautions have been taken as per health advisories and the entire Raj Bhawan is being sanitised, he added.

