Ballia (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) An 80-year-old prisoner serving a life term in Ballia District Jail died of sickness, a senior jail official said on Monday.

Police have sent the prisoner's body for a post mortem examination.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra to Raise Demand for Restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Says Congress Leader Vikar Rasool Wani.

According to an official, Nirhu Yadav's health suddenly deteriorated Sunday night after which he was taken to the district hospital where he died.

Rajeev Singh, Ballia Kotwali In-charge, said that police have taken the body in their possession and sent it for post mortem.

Also Read | Hyderabad Beat Bengaluru in IT Jobs Creation, Says Telangana Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao.

Nirhu Yadav was from Kalna Tola Deori village under the Chitbaragaon Police Station area of the district.

He was serving a life sentence for a murder and had been incarcerated since July 7, 2022, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)