Fatehpur (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody on Tuesday, an official said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ravindra Srivastava said Shivsaran alias Bajrangi was lodged in jail for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was brought to a special SC/ST court for a hearing on Tuesday, the SHO said.

Srivastava escaped from police custody around 3.30 pm, he said, adding that a case was registered in this connection and efforts were underway to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)