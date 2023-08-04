Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday wondered why the espionage case involving a high-ranking DRDO official has not been transferred to the NIA.

Raising the demand in the Maharashtra Assembly for an NIA probe in the case, Chavan also questioned why the accused Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official, Pradeep Kurulkar, has not been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Jayant Patil (NCP) demanded Kurulkar be booked for sedition.

