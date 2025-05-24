Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A private hospital doctor has been booked for allegedly for forging a document and using another person's identity and certificate for gaining a medical degree in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Satyendra.

Also Read | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2025 Datesheet: MSBSHSE Releases Time Table for Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Examination at mahahsscboard.in, Get Direct Links and Know Steps To Download.

The matter came to light following a patient's death in September 2024, prompting a police investigation that revealed the alleged impersonation and forgery.

A case has been registered and the accused is currently absconding, police said.

Also Read | ‘After I Die, Who Will Look After My Son? That’s Why I’m Taking Him With Me’: Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Indore 3 Months After Wife’s Death.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sonu Kurmi said, "A complaint was received against Brijraj Singh Uike, a doctor in a private hospital in the district that the complainant's mother was undergoing treatment at the hospital in September 2024 and she died. Following which, the complainant suspected that the doctor may be fake and submitted a complaint letter at Omti police station in the district."

"During the investigation of the complaint letter, it came to light that Brijraj Uike's real name is Satendra and original Brijraj Uike, a resident of Katni district, works as a painter. Using Brijraj Singh Uike's documents, Satyendra took admission in MBBS in 2012 and completed his medical education in 2018. After this, he started practising as a doctor. Based on the incident, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections for committing forgery of documents at Omti police station," he said.

"It is a matter of investigation whether he stole the documents or if Brijraj is also involved in the matter. The probe is in its initial stage and as the facts are revealed in the investigation, further action on the people concerned will be taken accordingly," CSP added.

Additionally, the police officer said that it also came to notice that Brijraj then lodged a complaint of a marksheet stolen at a police station of his area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and if interrogation of the hospital management or others is needed then they will be questioned. The accused doctor is absconding and the police teams are making efforts to nab him at earliest, he added.

Meanwhile, Brijraj Singh Uike said that the accused doctor was his friend and cheated him. He came to know about the whole incident when the police visited his place.

"He (Satendra) was my friend and cheated me. I didn't get it how he did... He took my 10th and 12th class mark sheets, caste certificate, residence certificate and other documents. After that he studied using my documents," Uike told ANI.

When asked how he came to know about the incident, Uike added, "He (Satendra was working at a private hospital in Jabalpur and the death of a patient occurred when he was on duty. Following which, an FIR was lodged against him and then when police came here then I came to know about the whole incident."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)