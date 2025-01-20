New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated it was a privilege to represent as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today (Monday local time) in Washington DC.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Privileged to represent as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC. "

"Attended the Inauguration Day Prayer Service at St John's Church this morning," he added.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, have arrived at the White House after attending church service alongside his family at St Johns Episcopal Church.

US Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, also attended the church service, Fox News reported.

At North Portico, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed President-elect Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will be sworn in first, followed by Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address.

After the swearing-in, President Trump will take part in the signing ceremony in the President's Room, a tradition that began in 1981 with President Ronald Reagan. This event marks one of the first official actions of the newly sworn president, where he signs nominations and various memorandums or proclamations.

Following the signing, a luncheon will be held, and Trump will take part in the review of the troops before heading to Capitol Hill to join the inaugural parade. Later, Trump and his wife will participate in a signing ceremony at the White House and deliver remarks at the Convention Centre.

The evening will conclude with the first dance at the Liberty Ball, followed by participation in the Commander-in-Chief Ball and the United Station Ball. The day will end with Trump's return to the White House.

Earlier on Sunday, US President-elect Donald Trump said that within hours of him taking office as the 47th President of the US, he would be revoking dozens of "destructive and radical" executive orders issued by the Biden administration, declaring those orders as "null and void" by the end of Monday.

While addressing the gathering during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, Trump said, "With the stroke of my pen, I will revoke dozens of destructive and radical executive orders and actions of the Biden administration. And by this time tomorrow, they will all be null and void," as quoted by Fox News. (ANI)

