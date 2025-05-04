New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday condemned the alleged online abuse faced by the wife of the Navy personnel killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and criticised Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, for his "silence" on the matter.

Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a native of Karnal, Haryana, was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Taking to social media post on X, Chaturvedi alleged that individuals responsible for the trolling and "spewing hate" are associated with the ruling party.

"In the Pahalgam terror attack, a young Navy Man was shot dead, today his young wife is being maligned, character assassinated, abused, trolled and hated upon because she asked for justice over hate. She's the one dealing with the loss, she's the one who will have to live a life only with memories of her slain husband and all that these sick trolls have to offer is more hate, how are they any different from the terrorists? one killed her husband physically, these keyboard haters are killing her spirit mentally. And we have an IT Minister who thinks he can turn a blind eye to it because the ones spewing the hate are his party's supporters. Shameful & inhuman," the Sena UBT MP posted on X.

Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal had recently tied the knot, with his wedding reception held just days earlier on April 16. Lt Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir on leave and was in Pahalgam with his wife when terrorists opened fire.

The widow of the deceased naval officer bid an emotional farewell during the solemn military ceremony, remembering her late husband as a man who lived with honour and left behind a legacy of courage.

Amidst tears and tribute, she gathered her strength to share a few final words to the remains of her beloved, capturing both sorrow and admiration. "I hope his soul rest in peace. He lived a good life. He made us proud, and we should keep this pride in every way," she said, her voice trembling with emotion as she broke down.

Meanwhile, on May 3, India imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Prohibition on Import from Pakistan. Direct or indirect Import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders. This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India," the Commerce and Industry Ministry's notification added.

The move comes amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the dastardly attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists lost their lives. (ANI)

