Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur to meet the kin of a farmer who died while waiting to purchase fertiliser.

According to sources, Vadra to go to Lalitpur in Bundelkhand to meet the families of farmers who had died recently.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The Congress leader also claimed that the "Bundelkhand region of UP is facing a severe shortage of fertiliser".

"Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Lalitpur. Will soon visit the affected farmer families. There is a severe shortage of fertilizers in the entire Bundelkhand including Lalitpur. Our "annadaata" our dying back to back," tweeted Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader interacted with her 'coolie brothers' or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

During the interaction, the porters told Vadra about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi is currently the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)