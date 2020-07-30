New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking justice for Dr Kafeel Khan who was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during his speech against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi wrote that she wanted to bring Dr. Kafeel Khan's case to the Chief Minister's notice. Dr Khan has spent more than 450 days in jail so far. He has served people selflessly in difficult situations.

In the letter, she said, "I hope that you will show all your sensibilities and try your best to get justice for Dr. Kafeel."

Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Mumbai after he allegedly made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the CAA on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14, 2020 charged under the National Security Act. (ANI)

