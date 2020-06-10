India News | Probe Ordered into National Highway 'land Scam': Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into the alleged scam in land purchase for constructing a national highway that connects Bathinda, Moga, Jalandhar and Jammu, Punjab Revenue minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar said on Wednesday.

The minister's statement came after the principal opposition party AAP alleged that the multi-crore scam in the purchase of land at lesser prices from farmers for the project was one under the patronage of Kangar and a Congress MLA.

The minister termed the allegations against him "baseless" and "politically motivated".

"I would ensure a thorough probe to reach the bottom of the case," the minister said in an official release.

It also quoted him as saying that he has already asked the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain all facts while taking cognisance of media reports about the alleged land scam.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday demanded a probe into the matter by a sitting high court judge while alleging that the multi-crore land scam had taken place the patronage of Kangar and a Congress MLA.

Cheema said NH 105-B -Bathinda-Amritsar Highway connecting Jalandhar-Jammu Highway through Baghapurana-Moga-Dharamkot was under construction and for which lands of various villages, including Dharamkot, Moga, Baghapurana, Jaito and Rampuraphul constituencies were acquired.

He alleged that the "powerful land mafia" is in cahoots with the officers, and had acquired agricultural land at a much lesser price than the commercial rate.

It was indeed a fraud not only with farmers, small landowners, but also caused a huge financial loss to the state exchequer, he alleged.

