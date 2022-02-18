Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Jharkhand Labour Department has started the process of bringing back 30 workers stranded in Malaysia back to the state after receiving the instructions from Chief Minister Hemant Soren, informed the CM Secretariat on Friday.

As per the statement issued by the CM Secretariat, these workers are from Giridih, Hazaribagh, and Bokaro districts. The High Commissioner of India in Malaysia, B.N. Reddy has been requested to intervene in the matter, it said.

As per the statement, a letter written by the Jharkhand government to the High Commissioner of India reads, "30 workers from Jharkhand have been working in Lead Master Engineering and Construction SDN BHD as linemen in transmission work, since 30 January 2019. The contractor is not allowing them to return back to INDIA even after the expiry of their contract of 3 years.

It further stated, "They have also not received their salary for the last four months. Secretary of the Labour Department, Praveen Toppo has requested the High Commissioner to intervene in the matter to help them in getting their dues and take the necessary action". (ANI)

