Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) All processions within Assam's Guwahati city have been restricted with immediate effect to ensure an 'uninterrupted commute for the public", according to an official order.

The directive issued by the Guwahati Police stated that processions often lead to traffic congestion, affecting the free movement of vehicles and causing inconvenience to commuters.

'Such events create challenges for citizens and lead to crowding and congestion. These may also delay emergency services, thereby impacting public safety... All types of processions within Guwahati city shall be restricted,' it said.

Violation of the order will be punishable under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added.

