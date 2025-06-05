New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Ahead of flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar on June 6, marking the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan rail link project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that key infrastructure projects worth Rs 46,000 crores which are being inaugurated will have a positive impact on people's lives.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "Tomorrow, 6th June is indeed a special day for my sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir. Key infrastructure projects worth Rs. 46,000 crores are being inaugurated which will have a very positive impact on people's lives. In addition to being an extraordinary feat of architecture, the Chenab Rail Bridge will improve connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. The Anji Bridge stands tall as India's first cable-stayed rail bridge in a terrain that is challenging."

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

"The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project ensures all-weather connectivity and the Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar will boost spiritual tourism and create livelihood opportunities," he further added.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Chenab Bridge to review arrangements ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

In a post on X, he shared, "Visited the tallest railway bridge in the world, The Chenab Bridge, to review arrangements for the visit of the Hon PM Narendra Modi ji tomorrow. Tomorrow is a landmark day for J&K when, finally, the valley will be connected to the rest of the country by a railway link to be inaugurated at the hands of the Hon PM."

The new route includes the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, making it a historic milestone for Indian Railways. The inauguration has sparked excitement among residents in the region.

CM Omar Abdullah and Union Minister Jitendra Singh inspected Katra railway station and the Vande Bharat train on Thursday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "In 2014, when PM Modi had taken oath as PM, the work on this bridge had almost stopped. The tallest bridge in the world, there were controversies about this as well, whether it will be possible to build such a bridge and whether it will be safe...now, there will be ease of travel and ease of business...within 3 hours, you can reach Srinagar from here."

The Northern Railway on Thursday announced the commencement of regular services of the Vande Bharat Express trains between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra starting June 7.

The services will operate six days a week, enhancing connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the prominent pilgrimage destination.

Two pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains, Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402 were introduced on the Srinagar-Katra-Srinagar route, with an intermediate halt at Banihal. The trains were set to operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)